Cleveland Metroparks Zoo mourns death of 18-year-old African lion

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is mourning the death of Nala, an 18-year-old African lion, who was euthanized due to poor health.

Zoo officials announced her passing Thursday, stating that Nala was “an incredible ambassador to her species and will be tremendously missed.”

Nala came to Cleveland in 2012, and her health has declined in recent years.

According to zoo officials, the loveable lion was “matriarch of the pride” and always “ruled the roost.”

