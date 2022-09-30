2 Strong 4 Bullies
Friday Football Frenzy Week 7

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On week 7 of Friday Football Frenzy, host Mark Schwab will take you around the best high school matchups in our area, including:

Wellington @ Columbia

Avon @ Olmsted Falls

John Marshall @ John Hay

Mentor @ Medina

Cleveland Heights @ Bedford

Parma @ Lakewood

Also, Rachel Vadaj covers the Game of the Week, Perry @ Kirtland

Friday Football Frenzy airs every Friday at 10:45 p.m. on CW43.

