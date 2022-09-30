Man’s love for Cleveland Browns goes beyond state borders: ‘Nothing better in the world’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WOIO) - Loving and supporting the Cleveland Browns is no struggle for Logan Rader, a lifelong New Mexico resident.

“The Browns are like a religious experience for me,” he said. “I love it. I love it. It’s like a part of me. As you can see, I’m always wearing something!”

With 30 Browns jerseys and a religious fervor he inherited from his mother, who is an Akron native, Rader’s Cult of Cleveland worship includes producing a video professing his faith from almost 1,500 miles away.

“There really is nothing better than waking up on a Sunday, barbequing, pre-gaming, and bringing all your friends together, putting jerseys on them, and making them bark for the dogs for four quarters, nothing better in the world, I tell you this,” he shouts in the video.

Now, he’s on a mission to convert the country to love the Brown and Orange.

“Browns Conversion Therapy waits for no man, woman, child, baby, wife, grandma, pastor, you name it!” he said. “It waits for nobody.”

The 30-year-old television features producer named his dogs Kosar and Jarvis and even converted his wife, Taylor, a lifelong Cowboys fan.

The first dance at their wedding was a Browns song, “Here We Go Again,” by Michael Stanley.

Logan makes on pilgrimage to Cleveland a year to see a game at FirstEnergy Stadium and he’s still deciding when to visit this year.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.