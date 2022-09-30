2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Man’s love for Cleveland Browns goes beyond state borders: ‘Nothing better in the world’

A distance of more than 1,000 miles can’t separate this Browns fan from his love of team
By Vic Gideon
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WOIO) - Loving and supporting the Cleveland Browns is no struggle for Logan Rader, a lifelong New Mexico resident.

“The Browns are like a religious experience for me,” he said. “I love it. I love it. It’s like a part of me. As you can see, I’m always wearing something!”

With 30 Browns jerseys and a religious fervor he inherited from his mother, who is an Akron native, Rader’s Cult of Cleveland worship includes producing a video professing his faith from almost 1,500 miles away.

“There really is nothing better than waking up on a Sunday, barbequing, pre-gaming, and bringing all your friends together, putting jerseys on them, and making them bark for the dogs for four quarters, nothing better in the world, I tell you this,” he shouts in the video.

Now, he’s on a mission to convert the country to love the Brown and Orange.

“Browns Conversion Therapy waits for no man, woman, child, baby, wife, grandma, pastor, you name it!” he said. “It waits for nobody.”

The 30-year-old television features producer named his dogs Kosar and Jarvis and even converted his wife, Taylor, a lifelong Cowboys fan.

The first dance at their wedding was a Browns song, “Here We Go Again,” by Michael Stanley.

Logan makes on pilgrimage to Cleveland a year to see a game at FirstEnergy Stadium and he’s still deciding when to visit this year.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
Jose Castro booked at Summit County Jail
Amber Alert for 4-year-old Akron boy canceled: Child found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Man’s love for Cleveland Browns goes beyond state borders
Man’s love for Cleveland Browns goes beyond state borders
Myles Garrett
Myles Garrett has been sacked many, many times for speeding in Northeast Ohio
19 News
Myles Garrett cited for failing to control car in crash; investigators release more details, photos (gallery)
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) stands on the field during an NFL football...
Myles Garrett expected to return to Cleveland Browns facility Thursday just days after crash