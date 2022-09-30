2 Strong 4 Bullies
Missing 12-year-old Parma boy may be in Cleveland, police say

Tony Goodwin
Tony Goodwin(Parma Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Police asked the community to help find missing 12-year-old Tony Goodwin on Sept. 29.

Goodwin was described by police as 5′ tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo on his right forearm that says, “long live London.”

He was reportedly last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants, and Gucci flip-flops.

Police said he may be in Cleveland near Clark Avenue or East 93rd Street.

Goodwin “has voluntarily left his home multiple times in the past six months and has recently run away again,” police stated.

Call Parma Police at 440-885-1234 if you see him or know where he may be.

Tony Goodwin
Tony Goodwin(Parma Police)

