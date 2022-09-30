2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Northeast Ohio Weather: Hurricane Ian remnants impacts Ohio this weekend

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 1:29 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A sunny to partly cloudy sky today. High temperatures in the 60 to 65 degree range. Hurricane Ian makes another landfall in South Carolina this afternoon then the storm will be over West Virginia Saturday night. Widespread high clouds will build into our area from the east today. A cloudy sky tonight as the high clouds get thicker. Our latest forecast does bring some rain into areas south and east of Cleveland tomorrow afternoon, Saturday night, and into Sunday morning from the remnants of the hurricane. Rain amounts will generally be on the light side. We have the lakeshore counties staying dry. Another biproduct will be for strong northeast winds to set up downwind of Lake Erie. Winds could gust at times over 40 mph both Saturday and Sunday in the Greater Cleveland area and points west. Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
Jose Castro booked at Summit County Jail
Amber Alert for 4-year-old Akron boy canceled: Child found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast - Sept. 29, 2022
Drying out, staying cool across northern Ohio
Ohio Task Force in Florida to help people impacted by Hurricane Ian
Ohio Task Force 1 sends more teams south, prepares for Hurricane Ian’s aftermath
An aerial photo shows damaged homes and debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Thursday in...
Hurricane Ian relief: How to avoid scams
19 First Alert Forecast - Sept. 29, 2022
19 First Alert Forecast - Sept. 29, 2022