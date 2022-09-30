Northeast Ohio Weather: Hurricane Ian remnants impacts Ohio this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A sunny to partly cloudy sky today. High temperatures in the 60 to 65 degree range. Hurricane Ian makes another landfall in South Carolina this afternoon then the storm will be over West Virginia Saturday night. Widespread high clouds will build into our area from the east today. A cloudy sky tonight as the high clouds get thicker. Our latest forecast does bring some rain into areas south and east of Cleveland tomorrow afternoon, Saturday night, and into Sunday morning from the remnants of the hurricane. Rain amounts will generally be on the light side. We have the lakeshore counties staying dry. Another biproduct will be for strong northeast winds to set up downwind of Lake Erie. Winds could gust at times over 40 mph both Saturday and Sunday in the Greater Cleveland area and points west. Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday.

