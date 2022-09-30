OSU Doctor, alongside Ohio Task Force 1, aids in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - People from across Ohio, including Ohio Task Force 1, have made it to Florida to aid with Hurricane Ian’s aftermath.

Dr. Nicholas Kman with OSU’s Wexner Medical Center is among that group, and was able to safely talk to 19 News on Friday.

Public Information Officer Chris O’Connor said Ohio Task Force 1 sent a 36 member team, meeting with the 47 member team that left on Saturday from the agency’s headquarters near Dayton.

The Ohio Task Force 1 team is also made up of firefighters and independent contractors, including three Columbus firefighters and a firefighter from Delaware County EMS.

O’Connor told 19 News that this is an all hazard team, so they can respond to any type of an emergency.

“To the people of Ohio we want to say thank you for letting us do what we do,” she said.

“The biggest need is just gonna be responding to that water impact so we’re gonna have to make sure that people are safe we’re going to get missing persons,” O’Connor said.

We asked her how the task force sees this mission.

“These guys just see this as their jobs they are excited to do it they are antsy to get into the work they know they can do,” she said.

As for O’Connor, she wants to send out good vibes to everyone that will be impacted and wants to urge them to think positively.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.