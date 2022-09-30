2 Strong 4 Bullies
On ramp near 130th to re-open by end of year

By Aria Janel
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -It’s no secret that the I-480 bridge has been getting a major upgrade, and for years 19 news has been keeping you updated on the project.

But did you know that the on ramp at west 130th has been closed all summer?

The 19 News troubleshooters received a call from one driver stating that he hasn’t seen any work being done for weeks.

“ I reached out to channel 19 because I know you have interest in our complaints,” said David Enzman.

ODOT told 19 News that the ramps have been closed because there wasn’t enough space for drivers to merge onto 480 because of construction.

Their crews are on schedule to reopen the ramps in November.

Pleased with the quick solution Enzman also asked if our team could get an update of the Memphis bridge project.

Our team called the county, and were told that bridge should be reopened to two lanes by the end of the year.

