Red Cross volunteers from Northeast Ohio head down to Florida

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “At the end of the day, you can reflect back and realize I’ve done something for someone. That’s such a wonderful feeling.”

Megan Sylvester works for the American Red Cross.

She left her home in Northeast Ohio on Friday to spend the next two weeks in Florida.

Sylvester will focus on the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Ian.

“We’ll be going around assessing the damage of the houses and the nearby neighborhoods… to see how bad the area is and see what supplies may be needed,” said Sylvester.

Ironically, Sylvester was supposed to be vacationing in Florida next week.

Instead, she’s unselfishly using that time to volunteer.

“I rather go down and help those people rather than enjoy my vacation,” Sylvester added

There will also be volunteers from Northeast Ohio down in Florida helping deliver food, water and other necessities to people in need.

“These are folks who are able to leave their homes for two weeks at a time… and help the lives of others,” said Jim McIntyre, communications director for American Red Cross of Northern Ohio.

McIntyre says he knows of at least two volunteers who left Northeast Ohio to help those who sadly, may have lost everything they own.

“They’re giving them something that is invaluable,” said McIntyre. “They’re giving them comfort and care.

Sylvester says Northeast Ohio is always at the forefront of giving back when tragedy strikes.

She is encouraging you to follow in her foot steps.

