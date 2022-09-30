Remnants of Hurricane Ian will bring rain, gusty winds to parts of our area this weekend:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Have you noticed this late-afternoon influx of high-level cloud cover?

Believe it or not, those clouds are courtesy of Hurricane Ian, which is moving through South Carolina this afternoon.

As the storm moves north through North Carolina and Virginia, Ian will lose its strength, but some of its rainfall will spread northwest of the remnants.

Will we see any impacts from Ian?

Minimally, yes.

As I mentioned above, Ian’s cloud cover has already moved into our area, and those clouds will linger through Saturday.

We won’t see much in the way of measurable rainfall from Ian’s remnants, but a few scattered rain showers will be possible Saturday afternoon, mainly well southeast of Cleveland.

Finally, the remnants of Ian, coupled with nearby high pressure, will make things very blustery around here this weekend.

On Saturday, winds will be sustained from the northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

Winds may gust upwards of 30 mph.

Sunday will be a touch windier with 35 mph gusts possible.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.