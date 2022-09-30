Surveillance video shows car theft in Westlake

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Car thefts in Westlake are on the rise, with police saying four cars have already been stolen from driveways this month.

Surveillance video shows a dodge Challenger taken from a driveway on Fitzroy Street in Westlake on September 12.

“A car parks in the street, some people get out, they try the car doors, find one that’s unlocked and then the keys inside so they take the whole car,” Captain Gerald Vogel said.

Captain Vogel said too many people are not locking their car doors, leaving the key fob inside.

“If it’s in your vizor up top, all have to do is go in the car, push the brake, push start the car,” he said. “They don’t even have to find the key fob. the car will start up because the key fob is there.”

Six more cars in Westlake were rambled through.

Thieves didn’t steal them, however, they walked away with precious belongings, all because the cars were unlocked.

“We’re not getting a whole lot of windows broken to get into cars, it’s all unlocked. They’re trying cars. It’s locked. They move on to the next one.”

People are leaving jewelry, purses and bags inside their car, including weapons.

“We’ve had a gun taken in the last couple of weeks from an unlocked car. these things just become dangerous for everybody,” Captain Vogel said.

Police are continuing to urge people to lock their car doors and make sure nothing is visible. It could save you time and money.

“If we lock everything up at night, the criminals who do want to come out here and steal things in the middle of the night will just go somewhere else. It will help everybody.”

