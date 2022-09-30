2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

This Parma restaurant sells hundreds of empanadas each day: Cleveland Cooks

Empanadas Latin Street Food demonstrates the recipe for their most popular variety.
Empanadas Latin Street Food demonstrates the recipe for their most popular variety.(WOIO)
By Jen Picciano
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland 19 News is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month for two more weeks through mid-October.

To honor the culture and the flavors of Cleveland’s Hispanic community, Cleveland Cooks teamed up with Empanadas Latin Street Food.

We’re making empanadas! It’s a meat pie, filled with a variety of different fillings, then fried up.

They sell hundreds of empanadas every day, and offer more than two dozen flavors daily at their restaurant, located at 5543 Ridge Road in Parma.

Owner Jennifer Quinones showed us how they make their most popular flavor of empanadas, the beef-filled one.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
Jose Castro booked at Summit County Jail
Amber Alert for 4-year-old Akron boy canceled: Child found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Model, entrepreneur and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen's attempt to tuck into a three-way like...
Chrissy Teigen tries Skyline after foiled first attempt
Cleveland Cooks: Popularity of Chicago-style Italian beef skyrockets due to ‘The Bear’
Cleveland Cooks: Popularity of Chicago-style Italian beef skyrockets due to ‘The Bear’
Buona is now distributing their famous Italian beef and sandwich fixings nationwide and in...
Cleveland Cooks: Popularity of Chicago-style Italian beef skyrockets due to ‘The Bear’
The Chocolate Bar
The Chocolate Bar closes its Cleveland doors after 13 years