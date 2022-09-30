This Parma restaurant sells hundreds of empanadas each day: Cleveland Cooks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland 19 News is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month for two more weeks through mid-October.

To honor the culture and the flavors of Cleveland’s Hispanic community, Cleveland Cooks teamed up with Empanadas Latin Street Food.

We’re making empanadas! It’s a meat pie, filled with a variety of different fillings, then fried up.

They sell hundreds of empanadas every day, and offer more than two dozen flavors daily at their restaurant, located at 5543 Ridge Road in Parma.

Owner Jennifer Quinones showed us how they make their most popular flavor of empanadas, the beef-filled one.

