Utility resource fair offers financial assistance to NE Ohioans as rates continue to rise

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Experts say home heating costs are expected to skyrocket, but the good news is there’s help available, and utility companies are holding events to make it easier than ever.

Energy experts are expecting families to pay an average of more than 17% more this year to heat their homes.

That’s on top of another price increase last year and Northeast Ohio was no exception.

“There is a need that’s here in our community,” said Jenn Elting, a spokesperson for Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District.

Elting says the rising costs aren’t limited to heating.

Sewer rates have also gone up, and while the NORSD locked in a fixed rate for the next five years, it was easy to see Northeast Ohioans needed help.

“We wanted to get together with all of our community partners and have one simple day where people can bring all of their information and apply for as many of these affordability programs as possible,” said Elting

That’s where the utility resource fairs come in.

Water, power, and electric companies, as well as housing and other assistance programs take part to offer financial assistance to customers.

There seems to be an option no matter the situation.

“We have lots of different programs,” said Elting. “Everything that can help seniors that might be on a fixed income, to folks that are experiencing a crisis where it’s a one type injection of help that’s needed because they had a job loss or severe medical expenses.”

Customers have two more chances to get this streamlined assistance: October 1 at Max Hayes High School from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and October 29 at the Donna Smallwood Center in Parma.

While the October 1 event is sold out, workers are still accepting walk-ins.

To make an appointment at the October 29 event, call 216-881-8247.

Elting asks that customers remember to bring the proper documentation, including a drivers license, utility bills, rental agreements, pay stubs, proof of income, and a copy of your lease if needed.

