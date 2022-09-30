Skip to content
2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
News
Live
First Alert Weather
Newsletter
Closings
Friday Football Frenzy
Sports
Seen On TV
Telemundo CLE
Podcasts
Home
Watch Live
Vaccine
Big Bad B Movie
Seen On
Contests
CMSD on CW43
Deals
See It, Snap It, Send It
News
19 Troubleshooters
19 News Investigative Unit
National
Unidentified
Scam Squad
Crime
400 Years: The Vestiges of Slavery in Cleveland
Cleveland Comeback
Podcasts
Dark Side of the Land
First Alert Weather
Radar
Closings
First Alert Science School
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Overtime
Cleveland Browns
Friday Football Frenzy
Operation Orange
Tailgate 19
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Guardians
Health
Bridging the Great Health Divide
Vaccine
Health Updates
Go Red
Breast Cancer
Spot The Signs Opioid Crisis
Food
Cleveland Cooks
Taste Buds
Community
Share Your Holidays
CW 43 Focus
See It, Snap It, Send It
Cleveland Now
CLE Weekend
Programming Schedule
Big Bad B-Movie Show
Cribbs in the CLE
CW43 Cleveland
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Internships
Careers
Investigate TV
Gray DC Bureau
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Latest Newscasts
PowerNation
Press Releases
Week 5: Pro Football Hall of Fame Player of the Week, Mikey Traczyk, Mayfield High School
Week 5 Pro Football Player of the week
By
19 News Digital Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT
|
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.
Most Read
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
Amber Alert for 4-year-old Akron boy canceled: Child found safe, suspect in custody
Latest News
Week 5: Pro Football Hall of Fame Player of the Week, Mikey Traczyk, Mayfield High School
Vote for the high school football Game of the Week
FRIDAY FOOTBALL FRENZY WEEK 6
Friday Football Frenzy Week 6