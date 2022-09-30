Woman trying to escape Massillon Police strikes 2 drivers and 4 dealership cars, OSHP says

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman allegedly struck two cars on the road and four more parked at a dealership as she tried to speed away from Massillon Police, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

The crash happened on SR-172 west of Perry Drive at approximately 6:48 p.m. on Sept. 29, according to OSHP.

OSHP said a 33-year-old Canton woman behind the wheel of a 2008 Chevy Impala was speeding east on SR-172 to try to get away from Massillon Police.

She then struck a 2018 Honda CRV driven by a 40-year-old Massillon man at the intersection of SR-172 and Genoa Road, according to OSHP.

After the impact, the Canton woman still tried to escape police before hitting a 2013 Ford F-150 driven by a 68-year-old Cumberland man who was turning left into a private drive, said OSHP.

OSHP said the Canton woman then lost control and went off the right side of the roadway, striking four parked cars at Automax of Canton in the process.

She was taken to the Cleveland Clinic Mercy Medical Center in Canton with non-life-threatening injuries, according to OSHP.

The Massillon man and Cumberland were both wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and did not suffer any injuries, OHSP said.

The crash is still under investigation.

