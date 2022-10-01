2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 dead after crash with semi-truck in Summit County, OSHP says

A man died following an early-morning crash after rear-ending a semi-truck in Summit County on...
A man died following an early-morning crash after rear-ending a semi-truck in Summit County on Saturday.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died following an early-morning crash after rear-ending a semi-truck in Summit County on Saturday, according to OSHP officials.

The crash happened at 2:28 a.m. on State Route 18, located in Bath Township, on Oct. 1, according to a department press release.

A 1997 Chevrolet S-10, traveling westbound, struck the rear of a semi-truck, also traveling westbound, before crossing the roadway and crashing into a ditch, the release said.

The driver of the Chevrolet, later identified as 26-year-old Joseph Perry, Jr. from Elyria, died at the scene as a result of the crash, the release said.

The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt in the crash, the release said.

Officials said drug and alcohol use is being investigated as a result of the crash, which remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

