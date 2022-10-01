2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 dead, several injured in 4-car crash in Lake County

(Source: Madison Township Police Department)
(Source: Madison Township Police Department)
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Madison Township Police Department said one person died and several others were hurt Friday after a four-car crash.

Officers were called out around 12:45 p.m. to the 5300 block of North Ridge Road for a head-on crash.

Three of the cars were destroyed and the fourth had minor damages, according to police.

Of the eight occupants, officers said five were taken to local hospitals for treatment, where one later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

