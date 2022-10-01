2 Strong 4 Bullies
5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski talks with defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during...
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski talks with defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during an NFL football practice Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The banged-up Browns visit Atlanta Sunday and Tailgate 19 has you covered with the best pregame show in town.

Host Tony Zarrella welcomes former Browns greats Josh Cribbs and Reggie Langhorne to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton for a live broadcast.

The guys will discuss:

* the status of Myles Garrett after Monday’s car accident

* Cribbs’ candidacy for Hall of Fame induction

* where Nick Chubb ranks in the NFL and among the most important Browns

* Atlanta’s talented rookie receiver Drake London

* the league’s concussion standards after Thursday’s injury to Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa

Tailgate 19 begins at 11 a.m. on 19 News, followed by the NFL Today at noon and Browns-Falcons at 1 p.m.

Then flip over to CW 43 after the game for a live 5th Quarter.

