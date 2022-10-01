2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Akron man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murders

Coley Richardson
Coley Richardson(woio)
By Brian Koster
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Susan Baker Ross sentenced Coley Richardson, 45, of Akron, to life in prison for the murders of three people in 2019.

Richardson will be eligible for parole after serving 54 years of his prison sentence, according to the Summit County Prosecutors’ office.

Richardson went on trial on September 26 for one of the murders but decided to plead guilty to all three murders.

Richardson pled guilty to the following charges:

• Three Counts of Murder with Gun Specifications – Special Felonies

• One Count of Having a Weapon Under Disability – a Felony of the 3rd Degree

On April 10, 2019, Richardson shot and killed 41-year-old Freddy Todd following an argument. Todd was visiting a friend’s house.

On June 13, 2019, Richardson shot and killed 44-year-old Nickole Coleman. Coleman was shot as she sat in her car in a driveway of a home where Richardson was staying

On October 17, 2019, Richardson shot and killed 59-year-old Michael Anderson following an argument at an Akron home.

Investigators were able to connect Richardson to all three incidents by using DNA and ballistics testing.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs

Latest News

Red Cross volunteers from Northeast Ohio head down to Florida
Red Cross volunteers from Northeast Ohio head down to Florida
On ramp near 130th to re-open by end of year
On ramp near 130th to re-open by end of year
Surveillance video shows car theft in Westlake
Surveillance video shows car theft in Westlake
Utility resource fair offers financial assistance to NE Ohioans as rates continue to rise
Utility resource fair offers financial assistance to NE Ohioans as rates continue to rise