Akron man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murders

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Susan Baker Ross sentenced Coley Richardson, 45, of Akron, to life in prison for the murders of three people in 2019.

Richardson will be eligible for parole after serving 54 years of his prison sentence, according to the Summit County Prosecutors’ office.

Richardson went on trial on September 26 for one of the murders but decided to plead guilty to all three murders.

Richardson pled guilty to the following charges:

• Three Counts of Murder with Gun Specifications – Special Felonies

• One Count of Having a Weapon Under Disability – a Felony of the 3rd Degree

On April 10, 2019, Richardson shot and killed 41-year-old Freddy Todd following an argument. Todd was visiting a friend’s house.

On June 13, 2019, Richardson shot and killed 44-year-old Nickole Coleman. Coleman was shot as she sat in her car in a driveway of a home where Richardson was staying

On October 17, 2019, Richardson shot and killed 59-year-old Michael Anderson following an argument at an Akron home.

Investigators were able to connect Richardson to all three incidents by using DNA and ballistics testing.

