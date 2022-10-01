2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets

WARNING: This story contains video with explicit language and depictions of dead animals. Viewer discretion is advised.
Lake Erie
Lake Erie(Meteorologist Kelly Dobeck)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two anglers were caught cheating in a Cleveland fishing tournament by adding lead weights and fish filets that appeared to be previously prepared to increase the weight of the fish during a competition on Friday.

The cheaters added around eight pounds of total weight to the five fish they caught during the Sept. 30 event on Lake Erie, according to Jason Fischer of the Lake Erie Walleye Trail.

Fischer, the tournament’s organizer, told 19 News the fish ‘looked smaller’ than what they weighed. This prompted the fish to be checked for any signs of cheating.

Tournament officials found the weights after cutting into the fish.

Fischer told 19 News any angler that alters the weight of any caught fish is immediately disqualified from the tournament.

Disgusted guys and gals, I’m sorry for letting you down for so long and I’m glad I caught cheating taking place in YOUR...

Posted by Lake Erie Walleye Trail on Friday, September 30, 2022

Fischer said multiple other anglers called local police departments and the Cleveland Metroparks after the discovery.

19 News has reached out to the Cleveland Metroparks for additional comments.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs

Latest News

A man died following an early-morning crash after rear-ending a semi-truck in Summit County on...
1 dead after crash with semi-truck in Summit County, OSHP says
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) stands on the field during an NFL football...
Cleveland Browns rule out Myles Garrett for Sunday game following car crash
The Columbus Day Parade happens annually in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood.
Thousands expected at Columbus Day Parade in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood
(Source: Madison Township Police Department)
1 dead, several injured in 4-car crash in Lake County