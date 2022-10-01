2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett out for Sunday game

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) stands on the field during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Cleveland. The Browns won 29-17. (AP Photo/David Richard)(AP)
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns confirmed Saturday that defensive end Myles Garrett will not play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Browns star was injured Monday during a rollover crash in Medina County, resulting in a citation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol for failure to control.

It was initially unclear if the 26-year-old would play. The Browns said team doctors were monitoring his condition.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday he wouldn’t rule Garrett out, but new communication from the Browns states he was downgraded.

In the same announcement, the Browns said they signed TE Miller Forristall to the active roster and elevated DT Roderick Perry II and DE Curtis Weaver.

Garrett spoke to the media Friday for the first time since he crashed, calling himself “grateful to be here.”

Garrett received injuries to his shoulder and biceps, though the Browns said he cleared concussion protocol.

His passenger, a 23-year-old Rocky River woman, was also hurt in the single-car crash on State Road in Sharon Township.

Officials with the highway patrol said impairment is not a suspected factor but unsafe speeds may have played a role.

Garrett’s car went off the side of the road, struck a ditch and fire hydrant, then overturned several times, troopers said.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

