Cleveland Guardians designate RHP Bryan Shaw for assignment, call up C Bo Naylor
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians designated RHP Bryan Shaw for assignment and called up C Bo Naylor from the Triple-A affiliate Columbus Clippers, according to an announcement from the team on Twitter.
The 34-year-old from Long Beach State went 6-2 this year with the Guardians with an ERA of 5.40. He also added 52 strikeouts to his statistics.
Naylor, the Guardians 2018 first-round pick, hit 21 home runs and 68 RBIs on a .263 batting average in 2022 for the Clippers.
RHP Plesac has also been activated from the 15-Day injured list, the team announced.
The Guardians play the Kansas City Royals on Oct. 1 at 6:10 p.m.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.