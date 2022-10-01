2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Guardians designate RHP Bryan Shaw for assignment, call up C Bo Naylor

Cleveland Guardians' relief pitcher Bryan Shaw plays during a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug....
Cleveland Guardians' relief pitcher Bryan Shaw plays during a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians designated RHP Bryan Shaw for assignment and called up C Bo Naylor from the Triple-A affiliate Columbus Clippers, according to an announcement from the team on Twitter.

The 34-year-old from Long Beach State went 6-2 this year with the Guardians with an ERA of 5.40. He also added 52 strikeouts to his statistics.

Naylor, the Guardians 2018 first-round pick, hit 21 home runs and 68 RBIs on a .263 batting average in 2022 for the Clippers.

RHP Plesac has also been activated from the 15-Day injured list, the team announced.

The Guardians play the Kansas City Royals on Oct. 1 at 6:10 p.m.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

