Cleveland man arrested after high-speed chase with Portage County deputies

FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office said a Cleveland man was arrested Thursday after leading deputies on a high-speed chase.

The incident began after deputies attempted to pull over a driver, later identified as Maurice Reginald Matthews, for multiple traffic violations, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the tint on Matthews’ car was too dark and the license plate was obstructed; he also failed to signal, stay in marked lanes or follow other vehicles at an appropriate distance.

According to the sheriff’s office, Matthews took off at speeds reaching 125 MPH after the attempted traffic stop.

He led authorities on I-80 into Trumbull County, where deputies said he crashed into another car, resulting in minor injuries to that driver.

After the crash, according to the sheriff’s office, Matthews ran away to a wooded area.

SWAT members later found him in an abandoned garage, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said Matthews was already wanted on several charges and is now facing these as well:

Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Obstructing official business

Breaking and entering

Possession of drugs

Driving under suspension

Leaving the scene of an accident

Reckless operation

Following too close

Speed

Driving on a closed roadway

Window tint

Obstructed license plates

Failure to use turn signal

Driving in marked lanes

