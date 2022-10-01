Cleveland man arrested after high-speed chase with Portage County deputies
FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office said a Cleveland man was arrested Thursday after leading deputies on a high-speed chase.
The incident began after deputies attempted to pull over a driver, later identified as Maurice Reginald Matthews, for multiple traffic violations, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies said the tint on Matthews’ car was too dark and the license plate was obstructed; he also failed to signal, stay in marked lanes or follow other vehicles at an appropriate distance.
According to the sheriff’s office, Matthews took off at speeds reaching 125 MPH after the attempted traffic stop.
He led authorities on I-80 into Trumbull County, where deputies said he crashed into another car, resulting in minor injuries to that driver.
After the crash, according to the sheriff’s office, Matthews ran away to a wooded area.
SWAT members later found him in an abandoned garage, deputies said.
The sheriff’s office said Matthews was already wanted on several charges and is now facing these as well:
- Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer
- Obstructing official business
- Breaking and entering
- Possession of drugs
- Driving under suspension
- Leaving the scene of an accident
- Reckless operation
- Following too close
- Speed
- Driving on a closed roadway
- Window tint
- Obstructed license plates
- Failure to use turn signal
- Driving in marked lanes
