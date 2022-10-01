2 Strong 4 Bullies
Former Cleveland Cavalier Daniel Gibson returns as coach for NBA G League affiliate Charge

Cleveland Cavaliers' Daniel Gibson (1) celebrates after making a three-point shot against the...
Cleveland Cavaliers' Daniel Gibson (1) celebrates after making a three-point shot against the Detroit Pistons in Game 6 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Saturday, June 2, 2007, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)(Mark Duncan | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Cavaliers G Daniel Gibson will return to Cleveland for the first time since 2012 when he steps into a coaching role for the G League-affiliated Cleveland Charge this season.

Gibson will be returning to the league as a part of the NBA Assistant Coaches Program, according to an announcement made from the Charge on Sept. 29.

Gibson, the former second-round pick out of Texas, spent his entire career in Cleveland. He averaged 7.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in his 7-year career as a Cavalier. He was also a member of the 2007 Cavaliers roster, where he memorably put up 31 points to close out the Eastern Conference Finals that year.

The Charge kick off their season on Nov. 4.

