Northeast Ohio weather: October starts with cool, cloudy, windy weekend

By Jon Loufman
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Clouds will rule the sky today amid northeast winds gusting up to 25 mph.

Highs will reach the low to mid 60s.

Tonight will be cloudy and windy with lows in the mid 50s.

Sunday will feature partly sunny skies, gusty winds and highs in the low 60s.

Sunday night will be mainly clear and chilly with lows in the mid 40s.

Monday and Tuesday bring back mainly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 60s.

