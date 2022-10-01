Thousands expected at Columbus Day Parade in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood will soon welcome thousands for the Columbus Day Parade.

Organizers said the event on Oct. 10 will begin at 10 a.m. with a Mass at Holy Rosary Church.

The parade will set off at noon from Mayfield and Murray Hill roads, featuring floats, bands and artifacts.

The Columbus Day Parade is an annual tradition in Cleveland.

Local celebrations date back to the 1920s, once held in downtown before a transition to Little Italy, organizers said.