Thousands expected at Columbus Day Parade in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood

The Columbus Day Parade happens annually in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood.
The Columbus Day Parade happens annually in Cleveland's Little Italy neighborhood.(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood will soon welcome thousands for the Columbus Day Parade.

Organizers said the event on Oct. 10 will begin at 10 a.m. with a Mass at Holy Rosary Church.

RELATED: Some Cleveland residents speak out against Columbus Day traditions

The parade will set off at noon from Mayfield and Murray Hill roads, featuring floats, bands and artifacts.

The Columbus Day Parade is an annual tradition in Cleveland.

Local celebrations date back to the 1920s, once held in downtown before a transition to Little Italy, organizers said.

