1 dead after Ashland County motorcycle crash, OSHP says

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died after being thrown from his motorcycle during a crash in Ashland County on Sunday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officials.

The crash happened on Country Road 1302 at around 12:45 p.m. on Oct. 2 in Perry Township, according to a department press release.

A motorcyclist driving a 2009 Harley Davidson was driving westbound before going off the roadway to the right, the release said. The motorcycle then hit a street sign, which threw the man off of the bike.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officials identified the man as 23-year-old Ethan Stadler.

Drugs and alcohol are not considered to be factors in the crash, officials said.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.