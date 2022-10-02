2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 dead after Ashland County motorcycle crash, OSHP says

Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died after being thrown from his motorcycle during a crash in Ashland County on Sunday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officials.

The crash happened on Country Road 1302 at around 12:45 p.m. on Oct. 2 in Perry Township, according to a department press release.

A motorcyclist driving a 2009 Harley Davidson was driving westbound before going off the roadway to the right, the release said. The motorcycle then hit a street sign, which threw the man off of the bike.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officials identified the man as 23-year-old Ethan Stadler.

Drugs and alcohol are not considered to be factors in the crash, officials said.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

