2 dead after Avon Lake house fire

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Avon Lake Fire Department said two people are dead following a Sunday morning house fire.

The blaze broke out around 7:20 a.m. at a home in the 33000 block of Redwood Boulevard.

Firefighters said part of the residence collapsed during the fire, which took about 20 minutes to extinguish.

Once crews got inside, they found one victim dead in the living room and a second victim in a bedroom, according to the fire department.

A dog was also found dead in the bedroom, firefighters said.

The victims’ identities are not being released at this time.

According to the fire department, the Lorain County Coroner’s Office will determine what caused their deaths.

The fire, including its origin and cause, remains under investigation.

