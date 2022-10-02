30th anniversary of Walk for Wishes brings out emotions for families

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jay Pabley is stronger today because of his battles.

He was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2015.

For father Keith Pabley, seeing his son going through something so tough at such a young age was heartbreaking.

“We are really blessed and he appreciative of it he couldn’t do sport and couldn’t do things now he is playing lacrosse and soccer basketball,” Pabley said.

Jay had to undergo chemo and now that he’s all better the family is extremely thankful to Make Wish because..

“Make a wish made Jay’s dream come true he wanted to go to the star wars hotel he didn’t think it was possible Make a wish made it happen,” he said.

That memory even resonates with these two today as they attend the 30th Anniversary of walk for wishes at the Cleveland Metroparks zoo.

Hundred of walkers are here to raise money to make wishes come true in northern Ohio.

Kirby Boes is the advancement associate.

She told 19 News that as of this morning they have raised over $80,000.

“It’s just so incredible I’ve been planning this for the past several months & finally seeing it all come together seeing so many wish families come out is just really great,” Boes said.

This ongoing effort serving as a reminder that those with critical illnesses need motivation and happiness to continue to fight.

