Falcons lead the Browns, 10-7

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Falcons lead 10-7 currently.

The Browns red zone offense finally hits. Jacoby Brissett scrambled for a 4-yard touchdown to put the Browns on the board.

Cordarelle Patterson rushed in a 13-yard touchdown to put the Falcons up, 10-0 in the first.

On the next offensive drive, Jacoby Brissett hit David Njoku who fumbled the ball and was recovered by Atlanta.

In the first, the Falcons strike on a field goal to take the lead, 3-0.

The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Atlanta Falcons in week four at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.