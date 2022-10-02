Falcons lead the Browns, 10-7
Cleveland looks to start 3-1
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Falcons lead 10-7 currently.
The Browns red zone offense finally hits. Jacoby Brissett scrambled for a 4-yard touchdown to put the Browns on the board.
Cordarelle Patterson rushed in a 13-yard touchdown to put the Falcons up, 10-0 in the first.
On the next offensive drive, Jacoby Brissett hit David Njoku who fumbled the ball and was recovered by Atlanta.
In the first, the Falcons strike on a field goal to take the lead, 3-0.
The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Atlanta Falcons in week four at Mercedes Benz Stadium.
