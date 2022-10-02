2 Strong 4 Bullies
Falcons lead the Browns, 10-7

Cleveland looks to start 3-1
Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) warms up before the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)(John Amis | AP)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Falcons lead 10-7 currently.

The Browns red zone offense finally hits. Jacoby Brissett scrambled for a 4-yard touchdown to put the Browns on the board.

Cordarelle Patterson rushed in a 13-yard touchdown to put the Falcons up, 10-0 in the first.

On the next offensive drive, Jacoby Brissett hit David Njoku who fumbled the ball and was recovered by Atlanta.

In the first, the Falcons strike on a field goal to take the lead, 3-0.

The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Atlanta Falcons in week four at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

