Celebrate Best Football Day Ever at Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Pro Football Hall of Fame is inviting residents from Northeast Ohio and beyond to celebrate the “Best Football Day Ever.”

The Canton attraction will host fans on select Sundays through the end of 2022 for a “tailgate-like atmosphere” at its Nash Family Event & Conference Center.

The best pre-game show in town, Tailgate 19, will broadcast live from the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Oct. 2, Nov. 20 and Dec. 11 during the Best Football Day Ever celebrations.

Fans can join Tony Zarrella, Josh Cribbs and Reggie Langhorne as the Cleveland Browns face off against the Buffalo Bills and later the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Best Football Day Ever events feature themed days, and our crew will be there for the Oktoberfest, Give Thanks and Hall-idays editions.

