Fairlawn police on scene at Summit Mall, officials say

((Source: Summit Mall/ Facebook))
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairlawn police dispatch confirmed Sunday afternoon there are officers on scene at the Summit Mall.

19 News has learned police were called out at 2:42 p.m.

Dispatch said officers are not aware of an active threat, though there is no word yet on the circumstances behind their response.

This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.

One person was arrested on Aug. 27 after a dispute between two men.

1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

