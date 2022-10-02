Mustard wins 1st Cleveland Guardians Hot Dog race of the year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians no longer have a Mustard problem after he won his first race of the year on Oct. 1.

CANCEL THE 0 - 81 PARADE!!!!!



MUSTARD IS 1 - 75 ON THE SEASON!!! pic.twitter.com/Fg1ktwPH4w — Guardians Hot Dogs (@CleHotDogs) October 2, 2022

Mustard has not had the best of years. He was sent down to the Lake County Captains in August to get his ‘mental and physical game back’.

He was called back up on Aug. 15 after the team proclaimed he was a ‘new and improved hot dog.’

Mustard lost all 75 races prior to Saturday night. Ketchup has won the most with 39 wins.

