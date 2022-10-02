2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mustard wins 1st Cleveland Guardians Hot Dog race of the year

The Cleveland Guardians no longer have a Mustard problem after he won his first race of the...
The Cleveland Guardians no longer have a Mustard problem after he won his first race of the year on Oct. 1.(Source: Cleveland Guardians)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians no longer have a Mustard problem after he won his first race of the year on Oct. 1.

Mustard has not had the best of years. He was sent down to the Lake County Captains in August to get his ‘mental and physical game back’.

He was called back up on Aug. 15 after the team proclaimed he was a ‘new and improved hot dog.’

Mustard lost all 75 races prior to Saturday night. Ketchup has won the most with 39 wins.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

