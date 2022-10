CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today will feature slowly clearing skies, gusty winds and highs in the low 60s.

Tonight will be mainly clear and chilly with lows in the low to mid 40s.

Monday and Tuesday bring back mainly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Under mostly sunny skies Wednesday, look for highs around 70.

