Police: 18-year-old killed in Cleveland’s Euclid-Green neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man was found killed in Cleveland Saturday night, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department.

Police found the man inside of a car near the intersections of Euclid Avenue and Green Road with a gunshot wound to the face on Oct. 1, Sgt. Ciaccia said.

This is in the city’s Euclid-Green neighborhood.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Sgt. Ciaccia said.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicated the homicide may be connected to a felonious assault shooting that happened earlier in the day in the 18000 block of Euclid Avenue.

Anyone with information on the shooting has been asked to call 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

