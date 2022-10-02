2 Strong 4 Bullies
South Euclid police search for 12-year-old who ran away from home

Jae'Vontae Worley
Jae'Vontae Worley(Source: South Euclid Police Department)
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old boy who ran away from home.

Jae’Vontae Worley was last seen around 12:45 p.m. Saturday when he left his Lambert Road home on a neon green and blue bicycle, according to police.

Officers said Worley also ran away from home on Sept. 29 but took shelter at the police station after he got too cold.

Worley, who police said is a Memorial Junior High School student, has not been in contact with family since he left.

He was last seen wearing a white and blue Champion hoodie with white and blue jogger pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Euclid police at 216-381-1234.

