19 News Troubleshooters get Cleveland Heights man’s mail service restored

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Leland Thomas is happy to have his mail because for the past five months his mailbox had been empty.

The Cleveland Heights native was missing out on bills, letters, and packages.

“As the last resort, I called Channel 19 News,” said Thomas.

Thomas reached out the 19 News Troubleshooter team last Thursday desperate to figure out where his mail was.

19 News called the US postal Service several times to get some answers.

USPS never got to us with why Thomas’s mail wasn’t delivered.

When Thomas checked his mailbox on Friday, he was pleasantly surprised with what he saw.

“When I opened up the mailbox and saw three letters in there, I said oh wow, I finally got mail, no cobwebs,” Thomas added.

Thomas says now he feels more comfortable ordering things online since there’s a better chance of his packages showing up.

“I’m looking forward to Christmastime, I got to order packages for my grandkids and sons and everything else,” said Thomas.

Thomas says he’s so glad he reached out to 19 News.

“I got bills, I don’t care as long as I get my stuff, I’m happy,” said Thomas. “Thank you, thank you.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.