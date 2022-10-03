2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron police: Armed suspects force man to withdraw money from ATM

Akron Police
Akron Police
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said two suspects forced a 43-year-old man early Saturday morning to withdraw money from an ATM.

According to police, two men approached the victim in a parking lot on Triplett Boulevard and forced themselves into his car at gunpoint.

They pushed the victim to the passenger seat, police said, and then drove to an area with an ATM.

That’s when the suspects allegedly forced the victim to withdraw an undisclosed amount of money.

Akron police said the men dropped the victim off around 3:45 a.m. near South Arlington Street and Triplett Boulevard and drove off with his car.

The victim told officers the suspects were in their early to mid-20s.

According to police, officers recovered the vehicle around 11:40 a.m. on Reed Avenue.

The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contract police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

