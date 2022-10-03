2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Berea man charged for groping 16-year-old step-daughter on camera during virtual school

By Caitlin McCarthy and Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Berea man was charged last week after being caught on camera groping his 16-year-old step-daughter during a virtual school class.

The incident occurred Sept. 28 and was seen by the girl’s teacher and 39 classmates, police said.

The teen’s stepfather, David Lowe, a registered sex offender, was charged with sexual imposition on Sept. 29, according to court dockets. He pleaded not guilty to those charges and posted a $50,000 bond.

“The Ohio Virtual Academy reported to our department that a female high school student was attending class online at her home in Berea when a male identified as her stepfather came up behind her wearing only his underwear and rubbed his crotch against the back of her head,” Lt. Tom Walker with the Berea Police Department said.

Walker said the fast-acting by the teen’s teacher helped police arrest Lowe and, more importantly, get the teen help.

“The teacher seeing this obscene behavior reached out to our department and knowing that the student was attending online here at her home in Berea and made us aware of what she had seen,” Walker said.

Police have continued to advise parents to always be aware of what their child could see online, even in the classroom.

“See something, say something,” Lt. Walker said. “As law enforcement officials, it’s our job to protect the children in our community and we want to be aware of any obscene behaviors that occur like this.”

The Ohio Virtual Academy told 19 News in a statement it’s offering resources to students following this incident.

“Ohio Virtual Academy is aware of the unfortunate incident last week and immediately reached out to the parents and the appropriate authorities,” Kristin Stewart, the head of the school, said. “As a rule, OHVA always offers students access to licensed school counselors and the availability of outside clinical staff through our partnership with Syntero for any further mental health supports needed by students.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident

Latest News

Northeast Ohio weather: Frost Advisory issued overnight; warming up through mid-week
Northeast Ohio weather: Frost Advisory issued overnight; warming up through mid-week
Berea man charged for groping 16-year-old step-daughter on camera during virtual school
Berea man charged for groping 16-year-old step-daughter on camera during virtual school
19 News teams up with American Red Cross to help Hurricane Ian victims
19 News teams up with American Red Cross to help Hurricane Ian victims
Break-in suspect rams into security guard vehicle, Akron police say