Break-in suspect rams into security guard vehicle, Akron police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men trying to break into a storage facility in Akron, intentionally crashed into a security guard’s vehicle, before driving through the closed security gate, police said.

Akron officers said they were called out to the American Storage Facility in the 80 block of W. Waterloo Road early Monday morning.

The security guard told police the suspect’s Chevy Silverado rammed into his vehicle after he tried to stop them.

After crashing into the security guard’s vehicle, the Chevy continued through the security gate. The impact disabled the Chevy and both the driver and passenger got out and ran.

Akron police found both suspects several blocks away in the area of S. Main Street and Dresden Avenue.

David Funk, 28, and Haley Arrington, 29, were charged with breaking and entering in vandalism and transported to the Summit County Jail.

