Canton police search for 16-year-old double shooting suspect

(Heart of Illinois ABC)
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said detectives are looking for a 16-year-old boy suspected of shooting two people Friday evening.

According to police, the incident took place around 6:35 p.m. at a home in the 1200 block of Wertz Avenue NW.

Detectives said Amarion Moore, of Canton, is wanted on felonious assault charges for shooting a 33-year-old man and 41-year-old woman.

According to police, a 13-year-old girl was arrested on scene for obstructing justice.

The victims received multiple gunshot wounds, but according to police, their injuries are non-life threatening.

Emergency personnel took them to local hospitals for treatment.

Detectives said Moore remains at large as of Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (330) 489-3144.

