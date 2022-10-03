2 Strong 4 Bullies
CAUGHT ON CAM: Teens with guns break into Cleveland business

By Winnie Dortch and Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland police are searching for three teens who were all caught on camera breaking into a business Sept. 21.

It happened around 2 a.m. on East 79th Street and Bessemer Avenue in the North Broadway neighborhood.

19 News talked to a man who leases the building.

“These are children, from the ages of 15 to 17. They had guns, real guns.”

The video shows the teens rambling through an office, trying to take whatever is worth some cash.

The man says the suspects got away with 16 mini bikes, a camera system and precious coins, among other valuable items.

“They knew exactly what they wanted.”

The building houses several small businesses, including his ministry. He spends time helping the youth.

“They’re three of the young men that I help out, that I help feed take places to help clean up the neighborhood.”

This isn’t the first time violence this property was in the forefront. 19 News was there back in August when five people shot at an after-hours party. 19 News has since learned the property is not zoned for parties.

“It’s been one incident after another and I am trying to grasp some type of sense of it, because all we do is help people.”

The man says he’s hoping his experience will encourage others to find out who they help.

“They’re troublemakers and police are actively looking for them for other situations as well. "

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

