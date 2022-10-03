2 Strong 4 Bullies
City of Cleveland to clean up big mess after condemned house becomes dumping ground

By Aria Janel
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ricky Polk is not afraid to call the 19 News Troubleshooter team for help. In fact, the first time he called the troubleshooter line was in April. When he needed help with his Lifeline button.

Now, months later Polk has reached out again, this time about an abandoned house next door.

He tells 19 News that the city of Cleveland deemed the house condemned back in April, but since then all they’ve done is cut the front yard. Leaving the backyard a mess.

“Coons live in here, possums live in there, and something needs to be done, this is unsafe, unhealthy,” said Polk “As you can see it’s a dumping ground.”

Polk said he called the city to get help, but all they did was board up a door and cut the front lawn.

Our Troubleshooter made a few calls on Monday. Finding out that the yard was supposed to be cleaned up earlier. But the frequent rain stalled the project.

The city’s Public Works Director says they will clean up the items that were dumped, and then get to the weeds later this week!

