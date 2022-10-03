2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Cavaliers F Evan Mobley to miss 1-2 weeks with ankle sprain

Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley, left, and guard Darius Garland slap hands in the second...
Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley, left, and guard Darius Garland slap hands in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 133-115. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavaliers F Evan Mobley will be out of action for 1-2 weeks with an ankle sprain, according to an announcement from the team on Oct. 3.

Mobley is entering his second year in the league after being named a finalist for the 2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year award.

The University of Southern California product averaged 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 blocks during his rookie campaign.

The Cavs go to Philadelphia to face the 76ers in their first preseason matchup on Oct. 5. The first regular-season matchup for Cleveland is Oct. 19 when they travel to Toronto to face the Raptors.

