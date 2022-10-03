2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland man found dead in stairwell in Ohio City

Cleveland Police file photo
Cleveland Police file photo(Cleveland Police)
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating after a 62-year-old man was found dead in a stairwell in Ohio City.

The victim has been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Henry Johnson, of Cleveland.

According to the medical examiner’s office, Johnson’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

He was found deceased in the 1700 block of West 25th Street.

Investigators have not announced any arrests at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland police.

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
