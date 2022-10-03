Cleveland man found dead in stairwell in Ohio City

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating after a 62-year-old man was found dead in a stairwell in Ohio City.

The victim has been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Henry Johnson, of Cleveland.

According to the medical examiner’s office, Johnson’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

He was found deceased in the 1700 block of West 25th Street.

Investigators have not announced any arrests at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland police.

