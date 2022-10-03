2 Strong 4 Bullies
Father hurt, 2 boys killed in Canton crash

By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said two boys died Saturday night and their father was hurt following a rollover crash.

The wreck took place around 9:20 p.m. in the 900 block of Harrison Ave SW.

Officers said Javon Moore, 31, was driving a Ford F550 when he lost control and went off the road.

The truck rolled one time before striking a tree, according to police.

Officers said the passengers, identified as Kayden Compton, 13, and Brayden Kauffman, 10, were pronounced dead on the scene.

Emergency personnel rushed Moore to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

Officers said it’s not known at this time if impairment or speed played a role in the crash.

