Garfield Heights Middle School students dismissed Monday following lockdown

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Students at Garfield Heights Middle School were sent home Monday morning after a report of “contraband outside of the school building” prompted a lockdown.

A public relations firm representing the school district said the incident began around 8 a.m. and the middle school students were moved to the gym at Maple Leaf Elementary School.

The school district shared at 9:30 a.m. that the students were being dismissed.

Below is an updated message shared with school families about the incident:

Students attending Garfield Heights Middle School will be dismissed for the remainder of the school day so that the Garfield Heights Police Department can thoroughly complete their safety and security assessment of the building. This news comes as the result of a lockdown procedure that was implemented at the beginning of the day, due to the identification of contraband outside the building, and before the school day began. Middle school students who walk or traditionally ride the bus will be transported home by busses. Parents can also pick up their child if they so desire and can begin to do so effective at 9 a.m. on October 3rd. Dismissal will follow as orderly a process as possible. Students riding the bus can expect to arrive home within the next several hours. Please be advised that students who have extenuating circumstances will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis. Thank you for your patience, and for supporting the Garfield Heights City Schools, to ensure the safety and security of everyone.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.