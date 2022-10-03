2 Strong 4 Bullies
Grieving families demand justice, ask tipsters to come forward at ‘Stop the Silence’ march in Akron

By Jim Nelson
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Dozens of people joined a march and rally in Akron Sunday, demanding an end to the so-called code of silence on the streets that often leaves violent crimes unsolved.

The event was organized by “Stop the Silence! No More Violence” of Akron.

“A lot of these families are unable to get closure because their families are unable to receive justice,” said organizer Keri Brost. “How can you sleep at night? I’m having a hard time sleeping at night. And [for] these families... it’s horrible.”

The parents of Atavia Robinson spoke at the event; the 20-year-old woman was murdered outside a movie theater in June.

“She did not deserve this. She deserves to be here. We miss her. It’s not right. Nobody should ever go through this,” said Leah Russell, Atavia’s mother.

“My daughter was amazingly special,” added father Gary Robinson. “We all loved her in a place where there’s no space or time. It’s crazy how much we love her.”

Anyone with any information on the shooting of Atavia Robinson, or any other unsolved homicides in Summit County, can leave anonymous tips with Summit County Crime Stoppers.

Tipsters could be eligible for cash rewards if the information leads to the arrest of criminals.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

