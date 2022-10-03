New surveillance cameras will be installed in ‘key areas’ throughout Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake County officials have recently joined resources to obtain the Flock camera surveillance system in Lake County.

Concord Township, Painesville Township and Perry Township trustees, along with Lake County Commissioners, are making it possible for the county get the cameras in “key areas.”

Flock cameras are equipped with license plate reading technology designed to help law enforcement better solve crimes.

According to officials, Flock cameras have proven to be very beneficial in identifying vehicles which have been reported stolen or are known to be associated with criminals and/or criminal activity.

The system has also helped law enforcement with missing persons and human trafficking situations.

Several other cities in Northeast Ohio are already using the Flock camera system; including Mentor, Willoughby and Maple Heights.

Lake County officials added these cameras are not being issued to catch speeders and the Flock cameras don’t even have the ability to monitor speed.

