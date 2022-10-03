2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

New surveillance cameras will be installed in ‘key areas’ throughout Lake County

(WJHG)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake County officials have recently joined resources to obtain the Flock camera surveillance system in Lake County.

Concord Township, Painesville Township and Perry Township trustees, along with Lake County Commissioners, are making it possible for the county get the cameras in “key areas.”

Flock cameras are equipped with license plate reading technology designed to help law enforcement better solve crimes.

According to officials, Flock cameras have proven to be very beneficial in identifying vehicles which have been reported stolen or are known to be associated with criminals and/or criminal activity.

The system has also helped law enforcement with missing persons and human trafficking situations.

Several other cities in Northeast Ohio are already using the Flock camera system; including Mentor, Willoughby and Maple Heights.

Mentor police cameras take criminals off streets, recovers cars, finds endangered people

Lake County officials added these cameras are not being issued to catch speeders and the Flock cameras don’t even have the ability to monitor speed.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs

Latest News

Joshua Gurto (Source: Conneaut police)
Conneaut man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend’s daughter in 2017
Akron Police
Akron police: Armed suspects force man to withdraw money from ATM
Garfield Heights City Schools
Garfield Heights Middle School students dismissed Monday following lockdown
Canton police search for 16-year-old double shooting suspect