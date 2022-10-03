2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Northeast Ohio Weather: Cool and bright today; chance for frost again tonight

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:22 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure building overhead today. Very little or no cloud cover in the forecast. The air mass is dry. High temperatures around 60 degrees. Calm winds set up later tonight. Temperatures will dip into the 30s away from the lakeshore. Look for more frost by early morning. Cover them up before you go to bed. Sunshine tomorrow and Wednesday. The air mass slowly warming. The next cold front tracks through Thursday night as we see things right now.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
Jose Castro booked at Summit County Jail
Amber Alert for 4-year-old Akron boy canceled: Child found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Northeast Ohio weather: Frosty night ahead
Northeast Ohio weather: Frosty night ahead
Northeast Ohio weather: Frosty night ahead
Northeast Ohio weather: Frosty night ahead
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 10/2/2022
Northeast Ohio weather: Windy end to the weekend, warming up into next week
Northeast Ohio weather: Windy end to the weekend, warming up into next week