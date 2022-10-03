Northeast Ohio Weather: Cool and bright today; chance for frost again tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure building overhead today. Very little or no cloud cover in the forecast. The air mass is dry. High temperatures around 60 degrees. Calm winds set up later tonight. Temperatures will dip into the 30s away from the lakeshore. Look for more frost by early morning. Cover them up before you go to bed. Sunshine tomorrow and Wednesday. The air mass slowly warming. The next cold front tracks through Thursday night as we see things right now.

