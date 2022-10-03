Northeast Ohio weather: Frost Advisory issued overnight; warming up through mid-week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Frost Advisory is in effect for many of us tonight.

Temperatures will dip down into the upper 30s and lower 40s by tomorrow morning.

Despite a cold start to the day, tomorrow will actually be a little warmer than today, at least in the afternoon.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting temperatures in the mid-60s on Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will soar into the low 70s.

Some spots may even make it into the mid 70s on Thursday!

Regarding opportunities for rain, high pressure will be our fair-weather friend through Thursday.

Our next cold front will move in late Thursday night into Friday.

This feature will bring widespread rain and cooler temperatures to our area during that time.

Temperatures will only climb into the 50s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday!

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.